CSS Corp wins Best Use of Emerging Technologies award

CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, recently bagged the SmartTech Award under the "Best Use of Emerging Technologies" category at IMC's Digital Technology Awards.
The event was hosted by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry at St. Regis Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. The company was recognised for its innovative adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Service Management.
CSS Corp's home-grown customer experience solution helps simplify complex business processes and streamlines customer life cycle management. By using artificial intelligence, the solution leverages real-time data to effectively deliver personalised and context driven customer engagement. Additionally, in a customer support ecosystem, CSS Corp's platform uses AI and analytics to identify issues, analyse the best course of action and guide customers through specific solutions.
"It is an honour to be recognized for our innovation in digital capabilities and excellence. This accolade strongly reaffirms our expertise and nimbleness in understanding our customers' needs and delivering fulfilling experiences through cutting edge technologies. We will continue to invest in using emerging and agile technologies to further innovate, and empower businesses to achieve their business outcomes while delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer.
