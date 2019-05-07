CSS Corp wins Best Use of Emerging Technologies award

CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and support company, recently bagged the SmartTech Award under the "Best Use of Emerging Technologies" category at IMC's Digital Awards.

The event was hosted by Chamber of Commerce and Industry at in The company was recognised for its innovative adoption of (AI) in Customer Service Management.

CSS Corp's helps simplify complex processes and streamlines By using artificial intelligence, the solution leverages to effectively deliver personalised and context driven customer engagement. Additionally, in a customer support ecosystem, CSS Corp's platform uses AI and analytics to identify issues, analyse the best course of action and guide customers through specific solutions.

"It is an honour to be recognized for our innovation in digital capabilities and excellence. This accolade strongly reaffirms our expertise and nimbleness in understanding our customers' needs and delivering fulfilling experiences through cutting edge technologies. We will continue to invest in to further innovate, and empower businesses to achieve their outcomes while delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction", said Manish Tandon,

