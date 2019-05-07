NPCS launches book on household cleaning, personal care products

The 2nd edition of the book titled "Surfactants, Disinfectants, Cleaners, Toiletries, and Formulations (Phenyl, Naphthalene Ball, Mosquito Coil, Floor Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, Toilet Cleaner, Utensil Cleaning Bar, Liquid Detergent, Powder, Soap, Liquid Soap, Handwash, Hand Sanitizer, Herbal Shampoo, Henna Based Hair Dye, Herbal Cream, Shaving Cream, Air Freshener, Shoe Polish, Tooth Paste) (2nd Revised Edition)" was released by Niir Project Consultancy Services (NPCS).

The book provides comprehensive information on surfactants, disinfectants, cleaners, toiletries, personal industry.

The main contents of the book are formulation and production of phenyl, floor cleaner, glass cleaner, toilet cleaner, mosquito coils, liquid detergent, powder, detergent soap, naphthalene balls, air freshener, shoe polish, toothpaste, shaving cream, liquid soaps, hand washes, herbal shampoo, henna-based hair dye, herbal creams, utensil cleaning bar, hand sanitizer etc. and addresses of raw material suppliers, photographs of plant and with supplier's contact details, sample plant layout and process flow sheets.

Industry Outlook

The largest end-use market for is as household cleaning detergents. Rising demand for personal on account of rapid urbanization is boosting the demand for in the personal care industry. Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products is a profitable opportunity. These businesses, if tapped to its full potential, can guarantee huge profit margins.

Demand for continues to grow due to consumer awareness concerning the importance of hygiene and the spread of infectious diseases. One of the major attractions of these products for today's consumer is the convenience, with time-strapped consumers having less and less time for household chores but eager to maintain high standards of hygiene and cleanliness.

The demand for the personal market is expected to increase owing to the rising aging population and growing consciousness to maintain youthful skin and a good appearance.

Reasons to start a new in the FMCG sector

(Surfactants, disinfectants, cleaners, toiletries, and personal care products)

-FMCG sector is the 4th largest sector in the Indian economy with household and personal for 50 per cent of FMCG sales in

-The in is estimated to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2020 from USD 840 billion in 2017.

-The rural FMCG market in is expected to grow to USD 220 billion by 2025 from USD 23.6 billion in FY18.

-The market size of personal care products in India is forecasted to reach about 25 billion U.S. dollars in 2020.

-The global market was valued at USD 43,655 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 64,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4 per cent from 2018 to 2025.

-The global household cleaners market is predicted to be valued at USD 39,400.9 mn by 2024 from USD 27,468.6 mn in 2015 at a CAGR of 4.1 per cent therein.

-The global personal care products market size is anticipated to reach USD billion by 2025.

This book is the one-stop guide to one of the fastest growing sectors of the surfactants, disinfectants, cleaners, toiletries, and Personal Care Products, where opportunities abound for manufacturers, startups and entrepreneurs.

The total guide to manufacturing and entrepreneurial success in one of today's most This is the only complete handbook on the commercial formulation and production. It serves up a feast of how-to information, from concept to purchasing equipment.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)