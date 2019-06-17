CWC'19: Celebrities laud India as they defeat arch-rivals Pakistan

JUST IN
India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India now as a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.

As soon as India registered the victory, congratulatory messages started to pour in on Twitter.

"Took him 4 games ( Incl warm-ups ) to get used to English conditions and now he is a champion in these conditions too. Take a bow Kuldeep #INDvPAK #Kuldeep," former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

"117/1 -129/5 #INDvPAK #CWC19," ICC tweeted.

"Only 2 players from Pakistan would get in the India squad .. but probably not even in the team .. #Amir #Azam. India just too good .. #CWC19," former England skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted.

"12/4 in the last 3 overs. Turned the game on its head. #IndvPak," former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Abhinandan Hindustan #IndVsPak #WorldCup2016," Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh tweeted.

"Congratulations to @BCCI on a well-deserved win today. The standard of cricket being played has been exceptionally high & credit goes to IPL for not only helping identify & harness talent but also in equipping younger players with pressure handling techniques #CWC19 #PAKVIND," former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tweeted.

"aur hm haiN kii baarishoN meN shooting nhiiN rkhte... #IndiavPakistan," Bollywood actor Richa Chadha tweeted.

"mujhe ek ph'iiliNg aa rhii hai ki aaj pdd'os meN bhut TV ttuuttne vaale hai / :)," Bollywood actor Anupam Kher tweeted.

"7-0 Hoping that someday the cricket in an #IndvPak game will live up the hype. Used to happen at one stage....unfortunately, not anymore. #CWC19," former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted.

"The writing is on the wall. Team India has outplayed and outsmarted every country they've played so far. My favourite colour is BLUE," singer Asha Bhosle tweeted.

Out of the four matches, India has now won three and they have a total of seven points. The Men in blue have defeated South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while their match against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain.

India will next face Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22.

