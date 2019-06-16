CWC'19: Kohli's decision to walk-off leaves Twitterverse confused

-
Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 77 runs in the ongoing match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. But his decision to walk-off when the replays clearly indicated he wasn't out has left everybody confused.
Pakistan's pacer Mohammad Amir bowled a bouncer and Kohli tried to pull the ball, but he wasn't able to connect. Pakistan team started appealing, umpire Marais Erasmus did not give a decision, but Kohli decided to walk-off. However, replays showed there was daylight between bat and ball.
This decision by Kohli left Twitterverse confused and many users took to micro-blogging site to share their opinion.
"@imVkohli wasn't out. Damn," Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal tweeted.
"Virat was not out so why was a wrong decision," one fan tweeted.
"Virat Kohli was not out. But why did he leave the ground before the decision given by the umpire #IndiaVsPakistan," another fan posted on Twitter.
"Virat Kohli didn't really want Amir to bowl him out again so he didn't take DRS #IndiaVsPakistan," another user posted on Twitter.
"#INDvsPAK *Virat Kohli walks to the pavilion when he is not out* Me," another fan tweeted.
"Everyone to Virat Kohli after he walks out being not out. #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan," another fan tweeted.
In the match between India and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers gave the team a good start as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stitched a partnership of 136 runs.
Rohit went on to score his 24th ODI ton and Virat achieved 11,000 run-mark, becoming the fastest batsmen to reach the milestone.
India scored 336 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted fifty overs.
While filing this story, Pakistan had reached the score of 49/1 after 12 overs.
