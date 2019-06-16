CWC'19: Kohli's decision to walk-off leaves Twitterverse confused

Indian played a knock of 77 runs in the ongoing match between and in the ICC Men's World Cup. But his decision to walk-off when the replays clearly indicated he wasn't out has left everybody confused.

Pakistan's pacer bowled a bouncer and Kohli tried to pull the ball, but he wasn't able to connect. team started appealing, umpire Marais Erasmus did not give a decision, but Kohli decided to walk-off. However, replays showed there was daylight between bat and ball.

This decision by Kohli left Twitterverse confused and many users took to micro-blogging site to share their opinion.

"@imVkohli wasn't out. Damn," tweeted.

"Virat was not out so why was a wrong decision," one fan tweeted.

" was not out. But why did he leave the ground before the decision given by the umpire #IndiaVsPakistan," another fan posted on

" didn't really want Amir to bowl him out again so he didn't take DRS #IndiaVsPakistan," another user posted on

"#INDvsPAK *Virat Kohli walks to the pavilion when he is not out* Me," another fan tweeted.

"Everyone to Virat Kohli after he walks out being not out. #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan," another fan tweeted.

In the match between and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers gave the team a good start as KL and stitched a partnership of 136 runs.

Rohit went on to score his 24th ODI ton and Virat achieved 11,000 run-mark, becoming the fastest batsmen to reach the milestone.

scored 336 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

While filing this story, had reached the score of 49/1 after 12 overs.

