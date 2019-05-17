Winner of ICC World Cup to earn $ 4 million

Winner of the ICC Men's 2019 will earn a purse of $ 4 million, the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that the victorious team will lift at the Lord's on July 16.

The total prize pot, which sits at $ 10 million, will see the runners-up assured of $ 2 million and the losing semi-finalists $ 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues.

The tournament will run from May 30 to July 14. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in and in on July 9 and 11 respectively, while the Lord's will host the final on July 14.

The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals. There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world's best playing each other in a round-robin format.

England and have previously staged in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999. are the most successful side, having won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, while won in 1983 and 2011. Other winners are in 1992 and in 1996.

