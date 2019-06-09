CWC'19: Dhawan stars as India defeat Australia by 36 runs

starred with the bat, hitting a knock of 117 runs as defeated by 36 runs in their second match of the ICC Men's at the Oval on Sunday.

Defending 352, Indian bowlers did not allow the Australian batsmen to score at a good run-rate as they bowled good line and length, restricting Aussies to just 29 runs in the first nine overs.

However, the introduction of Hardik Pandya in the attack eased the pressure as he leaked 19 runs in his second over.

Aussie opener was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over. There was a mix up between the two openers. As a result, Finch (36) was run-out by the duo of and Pandya.

and retrieved the innings for Aussies as they put up a 72-run stand, but their resistance was ended by Yuzvendra Chahal as he dismissed Warner (56) in the 25th over, with requiring 220 runs for the win.

Smith and put up a 69-run stand, and in search of some quick wickets decided to bring back his main bowler into the attack and he did not disappoint as he rattled the stumps of Khawaja (42).

came out to bat next, and along with Smith stitched a 36-run stand, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Smith (69) and (O) in quick succession, giving the Men in Blue an upper hand in the match.

Chahal who has had an upper hand over Maxwell previously, outdid him in flight once again and sent Maxwell (28) back to the pavilion. (4) also departed early but kept on playing big shots, giving hopes of winning the match.

Wickets kept tumbling at the other end for Australia and finally sealed the match by 36 runs.

Earlier, and Virat played knocks of 117 and 82 respectively, allowing to post a challenging score of 352 runs for the loss of five wickets after opting to bat first.

Openers Dhawan and Rohit provided a steady start to the Men in Blue as the duo put up a stand of 127-runs, which saw both Sharma and Dhawan bringing up their respective fifties before the 22nd over.

In this match, Sharma became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 runs against Australia. Previously the record was held by Indian great

Coulter-Nile finally took his first wicket in this as he dismissed Sharma (57) in the 23rd over. Coulter-Nile bowled a slower delivery, Sharma tried to upper cut it, but he just managed to lob a simple catch to the wicket-keeper Carrey.

After reaching his half-century, Dhawan changed the tempo of his innings and he started looking for some big shots. Virat came out to bat next, and he along with Dhawan did not let go off the momentum. The duo stitched together a partnership of 93 runs, which saw Dhawan bringing up his century from just 95 balls in the 33rd over.

In search of some quick runs, Dhawan's (117) wicket perished as he was dismissed by in the 37th over. Pandya got a reprieve on his very first ball as he was dropped by wicket-keeper Carrey.

Pandya and Kohli hammered the Aussie bowlers for boundaries in the death overs. Pandya played a knock of 48 runs from 26 balls, but he was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins, ending the 81-run stand between Pandya and Indian Kohli.

Dhoni who has been surrounded by the controversy of late regarding his army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves came out to bat next, and he played a cameo of 27 runs off just 14 balls, but he was sent back to the pavilion in the final over as took a stunning catch.

Kohli (82) also departed in the final over, but India posted a challenging total of 352 runs on the board.

Australia will next face on June 12 whereas India will take on on June 13.

Brief Scores: India 352/5 ( 117, Virat Kohli 82, 2-62) defeat Australia 316 all out ( 69, 56, 3-61) by 36 runs.

