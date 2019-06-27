CWC'19: Key players to watch out in India-Windies clash

Taking one team at a time, are flying high in the ongoing ICC Men's The Men in Blue will continue to look for another sparkling victory on June 27 when they compete against at Old Trafford in

The venue and the opposition holds a special place in Indian fans' hearts as, during the 1983 edition, opened its campaign by defeating the on June 9 at Old Trafford. Kapil Dev's devils went onto beat the same opposition at Lord's in finals on June 25.

Virat Kohli-led will enter the match with an unbeaten streak as they have won four matches out of five fixtures with one getting washed out. While the have hardly lived up to their expectations, having won just one match out of six fixtures so far.

Both the teams possess players who have the ability to take their team over the line single-handedly. It will be interesting to see whether the match turns out to be a thrilling clash.

Here are the key players who can dominate the game:

Jasprit Bumrah

The 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key for India. Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Apart from his wicket-taking skills, the number one ODI bowler is very economical in the death overs. Bumrah returned with figures of 2-35 against in first match. He continued his form and picked three Australian wickets. In his recent match, Bumrah turned the match in favour of India as he bagged two wickets against

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni led India to its second in 2011. The former has been a guiding force of the team as he helps Virat Kohli during the crucial overs. In a World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, Dhoni smashed 113 runs off just 78 balls, which saw four boundaries and seven sixes. This knock silenced the critics who had been criticising Dhoni's performance lately. Amid the gloves controversy against South Africa, Dhoni scored much needed 34 runs to beat the Proteas. Although he is not among the runs, Dhoni provides the much-needed support and calmness on and off the field.

Chris Gayle

The 39-year-old big hitter is playing his last World Cup. Gayle is a promising in-form batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 295 ODIs and has 10,000 plus runs under his belt. Gayle scored a fifty off just 34 balls against in their World Cup opener and has scored a quickfire knock of 21 runs against In West Indies' last match against New Zealand, which the side almost pulled off, Gayle played crucial innings of 87 runs and also took the pricey wicket of

Sheldon Cottrell

Cottrell is known for his signature style - marching and stopping with a salute. He can be an X-factor for the side. Cottrell got an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand's in a World Cup warm-up match. Against in the first match, Cottrell picked the crucial wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. He continued his form against and returned with two crucial wickets - and In his recent match, Cottrell rattled the top-order of as he scalped four wickets.

