Imran Khan congratulates team for great comeback in CWC'19

on Thursday congratulated the team for making a great comeback by registering a win against the previously unbeaten in ICC Men's Cup 2019.

He made a special mention of Babar Azam, and for their brilliant performances in the match.

Khan took to to applaud the team, saying, "Congratulations to our team for a great comeback. Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances."

With this win, has reached the sixth position on the ranking table with seven points and has also been able to keep the hopes alive of reaching the knock-out stage.

Azam's ton helped his side thrash by six wickets at Edgbaston in the ongoing Cup.

Sohail's 68 runs scored in partnership with Azam, put the team in a comfortable position as towards the end needed just 23 to win with 5 overs left.

scalped three wickets for Pakistan and also bowled three maidens out of his 10 overs, giving away just 28 runs in his spell.

had earlier decided to bat first after winning the toss had posted a score of 237 for six in their 50 overs.

Pakistan reached their target off the first ball of their final over, finishing on 241-4.

The team will next take on on June 29.

