CWC'19: Memes galore as India thrash Pakistan

defeated by 89 runs on Sunday at in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Batting first, posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated by 86 runs.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India now has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over

As soon as India registered the victory, many users came up with unique ways to describe Pakistan's team.

"Entire Pakistan " Indians ko haraenge gaye.. BRING IT ON!! " Kuptaan saab : #IndiavsPak," one user posted.

"Lord Mountbatten in the crowd with the resolution of issue #INDvPAK #cwc19," another user tweeted.

"Expectation vs Reality.. #INDvsPAK #Sarfaraz," another user posted.

"Even the Ads are supporting India, in today's match #IndiaVsPakistan #FathersDay #INDvsPAK," another user tweeted.

"4 wickets in 12 runs. Pakistan players are in a hurry. Ghar jaake TV bhi fodnaa hai. #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan," another user commented.

"#INDvsPAK repeated shot, pak," another user tweeted.

"A loyal and honest son in law #CWC_2k19 #PAK_VS_IND," another user tweeted.

Out of the four matches, India has now won three and they have a total of seven points. The Men in blue have defeated South Africa, and Pakistan while their match against got abandoned due to rain.

India will next face on Saturday, June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)