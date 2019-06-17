CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to miss India's next two-three matches

-
-
As India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli provided an injury update on pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
The skipper informed that Bhuvi has a slight niggle and he will be out of action for two-three games.
"Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He's out for two, maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.
Earlier in the match between India and Pakistan, MEn in Blue's pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered tightness in his left hamstring and walked off the field.
In the fifth over of Pakistan's innings, Bhuvneshwar was seen to have twinged his hamstring as he slipped on his front foot after delivering the fourth ball.
The right-arm paceman was taken off the field and debutant Vijay Shankar not only completed the over but also got a breakthrough for India as Imam-ul-Haq was leg-before off the fifth ball.
India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.
The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.
During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.
India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22.
