CWC'19: Fans across the country pray for India's win against Pakistan

Ahead of the highly-anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, cricket lovers across the country are praying for Men in Blue's victory.
From performing havans to special puja rituals, cricket fervour has gripped the country with hype building up for the much-awaited match. Holding tricolors, bats and posters of their favourite players, excited fans are going all out to wish team India for the big day.
"On the occasion of India-Pakistan match, cricket lovers of Kashi (Varanasi) joined together at Panchganga Ghat (where five rivers meet) to offer prayers to mother Ganga and Baba Vishwanath for India's victory," Acharya Pandit Rajendra Trivedi told ANI.
Cricket lovers in Prayagraj offered prayers to 'Indra Devta' (Rain God) as weather forecast suggests it might rain in Manchester, the venue of the match.
In Moradabad and Kanpur fans performed hawans for India's victory against Pakistan holding posters of Virat Kohli's and MS Dhoni.
Young cricketers in Bhopal are confident of India's victory owing to the players' good form and consistent good performance. Fans hoped for clear skies in Manchester so that they can enjoy the thrilling encounter.
"Best of luck to team India, they will definitely win against Pakistan," Tanishq, a fan, said.
"Shikhar Dhawan's injury will affect the left-right combination in the opening but KL Rahul with Rohit Sharma will provide a steady start to India," another enthusiast Jasneet Kaur asserted.
People of all-ages in Lucknow are sure of India's victory with captain Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as their favourites.
Similar energy was witnessed in Mumbai as youth opined that team Pakistan will short before India given their comparatively weak batting and fielding.
India will take on Pakistan later in the day at 3 pm in Manchester with prediction of rain at the venue adding more suspense to the nail-biting encounter.
The Indian side has never lost to Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup and will look to continue their winning streak today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
