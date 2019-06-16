CWC'19: Fans across the country pray for India's win against Pakistan

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Cup clash between and on Sunday, lovers across the country are praying for Men in Blue's victory.

From performing havans to special puja rituals, fervour has gripped the country with hype building up for the much-awaited match. Holding tricolors, bats and posters of their favourite players, excited fans are going all out to wish team for the big day.

"On the occasion of India- match, lovers of (Varanasi) joined together at Panchganga Ghat (where five rivers meet) to offer prayers to mother Ganga and for India's victory," told ANI.

Cricket lovers in Prayagraj offered prayers to 'Indra Devta' (Rain God) as weather forecast suggests it might rain in Manchester, the venue of the match.

In and fans performed hawans for India's victory against holding posters of Virat Kohli's and Dhoni.

Young cricketers in are confident of India's victory owing to the players' good form and consistent good performance. Fans hoped for clear skies in so that they can enjoy the thrilling encounter.

"Best of luck to team India, they will definitely win against Pakistan," Tanishq, a fan, said.

" will affect the left-right combination in the opening but KL Rahul with will provide a steady start to India," another enthusiast Jasneet Kaur asserted.

People of all-ages in are sure of India's victory with Kohli and as their favourites.

was witnessed in as youth opined that team Pakistan will short before given their comparatively weak batting and fielding.

India will take on Pakistan later in the day at 3 pm in with prediction of rain at the venue adding more suspense to the nail-biting encounter.

The Indian side has never lost to Pakistan in the ICC Cricket Cup and will look to continue their winning streak today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)