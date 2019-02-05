CWI urges ICC to review slow over-rate rule post Holder's suspension

Board (CWI) has urged the International Council (ICC) to review its slow over-rate rule.

This came in the backdrop of a one-match suspension handed over by the ICC to skipper for slow over-rate following which he will miss the third Test against England.

are leading the three-match series 2-0 and are on the verge of a memorable clean sweep but the absence of their in-form could spoil the party for them. Cameron said that if they lost the match then the series would not be remembered for their "sparkling play" but for "crippling" decision made by the ICC.

"We will, of course, abide by the ICC ruling, but we have to wonder if such punitive action at a pivotal stage of the series is good for What a shame if the series is remembered not for the sparkling play of the reinvigorated West Indies players but for a crippling decision made by a rule that ought to be modified," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cameron, as saying.

"Jason now has the opportunity to benefit from resting his body over the period of the next Test, and be well prepared for the upcoming ODI series against England which begins on February 20," he added.

West Indies and England are slated to play the third Test from February 9 to 13 at the

