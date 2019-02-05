Sri Lanka drops skipper Chandimal from SA tour, Karunaratne named captain

have dropped from their recently-announced squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against and have named opener as for the entire tour.

According to a statement from (SLC), Chandimal is released of his duties as to take part in domestic and "regain his form".

" Selectors have decided to appoint as the Stand-In for the tour. They have also released from his duties as test team to play domestic to regain his form and be ready for future international tours," the SLC statement read.

Form wise, the right-hand batsman has been going through a rough patch. In Sri Lanka's recently-concluded Test series against Australia, he made just 24 runs in four innings. Moreover, it is only one time in the last five Tests that he has crossed the fifty-mark.

Other players who have lost their place in the Test squad include senior off-spin bowler and middle order batsman A lot of young faces like spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, pacer Mohamed Shiraz, and batsmen and have been introduced to squad and all are uncapped.

While remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep were also ruled out of the series due to

and will play two Tests from February 13 to 25 followed by a five-match ODI series from March 3 to 13.

Following are the full Sri Lankan Test squad for Tests:

(capt), Niroshan Dickwella, (v-capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya.

