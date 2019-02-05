Sri Lanka drops skipper Chandimal from SA tour, Karunaratne named captain

Sri Lanka have dropped skipper Dinesh Chandimal from their recently-announced squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa and have named opener Dimuth Karunaratne as captain for the entire tour.
According to a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Chandimal is released of his duties as captain to take part in domestic cricket and "regain his form".
"The National Selectors have decided to appoint Dimuth Karunaratne as the Stand-In Captain for the tour. They have also released Dinesh Chandimal from his duties as Captain and Player of the National test team to play domestic cricket to regain his form and be ready for future international tours," the SLC statement read.
Form wise, the right-hand batsman has been going through a rough patch. In Sri Lanka's recently-concluded Test series against Australia, he made just 24 runs in four innings. Moreover, it is only one time in the last five Tests that he has crossed the fifty-mark.
Other players who have lost their place in the Test squad include senior off-spin bowler Dilruwan Perera and middle order batsman Roshen Silva. A lot of young faces like spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, pacer Mohamed Shiraz, and batsmen Angelo Perera and Oshada Fernand have been introduced to the national squad and all are uncapped.
While Angelo Mathews remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep were also ruled out of the series due to injury.
Sri Lanka and South Africa will play two Tests from February 13 to 25 followed by a five-match ODI series from March 3 to 13.
Following are the full Sri Lankan Test squad for South Africa Tests:
Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Niroshan Dickwella, (v-capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya.
