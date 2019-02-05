Golconda Masters 2019: In a first, PGTI aligns with OWGR

The Association (HGA) and the Professional Tour of (PGTI), the sanctioning body of professional in India, has announced the fifth edition of 2019 which will be held from February 6 to 9.

The event marks the beginning of a new era in Indian golf as has aligned itself with the World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system for the first time.

The tournament will witness participation of 124 golfers. Besides India's leading professionals, the field will also feature professionals from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Australian countries.

The Golconda Masters 2019 will be the first-ever event to offer world ranking points.

While speaking to ANI, Golf Association J Vikramdev Rao said, " Golf Association is happy to be associated with the fifth edition of the Golconda Masters being conducted by The and being held at the course from the 6th to the 9th of February 2019."

"This event gives our golfers the opportunity to watch top players from and abroad. It is also a great learning experience for our young golfers. I wish all the participants the very best and good luck. One from Hyderabad will participate in this event," he added.

said that it is an exciting time for Indian golf as the PGTI joins the list of the elite golfing tours in the world that are a part of the World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system. The majestic provides the ideal setting for the PGTI to turn a new leaf in its history, he continued.

According to the break-up of OWGR points for all PGTI events winner will get 5 points, Runner-up will get 3 points, Third Place occupant will get 2 points, Fourth Place occupant will get 1.6 points and Fifth Place occupant will get 1.2 points.

