Cyclone 'Fani' intensifies, headed towards Odisha coast: IMD

Cyclone 'Fani' intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on Tuesday and is headed towards the Odisha coast, the (IMD) said.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' over the southeast and adjoining the southwest has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 16 kmph, intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm," the IMD said in its bulletin.

"It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 36 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards towards the Odisha coast," it said.

On Monday, the directed the (SDMA) to keep a close watch over the situation and asked departments concerned to stay prepared to deal with any eventuality.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, north coastal and south coastal during next 24 hours.

"Gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph is prevailing over the southeast and adjoining the southwest It is very likely to increase gradually becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 150 kmph over the southwest and adjoining the southeast from today morning," according to the bulletin.

The sea condition is very rough in the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal, the IMD said, noting that it is likely to become phenomenal in the southwest and adjoining the west central Bay of Bengal, off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south coasts from today morning.

The also said that the sea condition will be very rough in the west-central Bay of Bengal during May 1-3 and in the northwest Bay of Bengal during May 2-4.

Heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over coastal Odisha and adjoining districts of north coastal on May 3 and 4.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas of southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, southwest Bay of Bengal and off the coast.

