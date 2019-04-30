Dehradun bizman is a proud owner of over 250 rare cameras

Dhunanda is a proud owner of over 250 cameras including antique ones.

Dhunanda says: "I have over 250 cameras of different companies and models. Some of these are 75-80 years old. I have no other interest. It is my only hobby."

When asked what made him keep collecting cameras, he adds: "It is an effort to preserve the legacy so that new generations know about these cameras. How these cameras were used by their ancestors."

He also has a collection of other including a black conch shell among other things.

"I have a very old hand-written Ramayana. I have a table which is about 175 years old. It was auctioned during the First World War in Burma. It passed generations before the table was gifted to me," says Dhunanda.

Dhunanda is not all alone in taking care of the wonderful collection of antiques he has. He also receives the support of his family members, who encourage and help him in more ways than one.

"This is a great way to preserve the heritage, which will surely be liked by the coming generations. I always encourage him in his efforts. I also ensure his each and every collection is well maintained," says Dhunanda's wife.

