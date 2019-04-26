Cyclone threat in Indian Ocean, may impact TN, Andhra

A depression over east Equatorial and adjoining southeast is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the (IMD) said on Friday.

The system lay centred at about 1,440 km southeast of Chennai and 1,720 km south­southeast of Machilipatnam at 1430 hrs.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards off coast during the next 96 hours and reach near north and south coasts on April 30 evening," the IMD said in a bulletin.

The met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and and rainfall at isolated places in South Coastal on April 28.

Rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places is likely in all three states on April 29.

