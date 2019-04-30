Eastern Naval Command all geared up for cyclone 'Fani'

In view of 'Fani' intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm on the southern and south-eastern coast of India, the is all geared up to render necessary humanitarian assistance if the need arises.

"Naval aircraft are standing by at at Arakkonam, and INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material to the stranded if required," said a of Navy on Tuesday.

These ships are embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, and relief materials in quantities sufficient, the further informed.

The Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the have also been put on high alert and are coordinating with the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and

As per the Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone 'Fani' intensified into severe cyclone at 5:30 pm on April 29. It is to intensify further and move towards the Odisha coast.

on Monday directed the (SDMA) to keep a close watch over the situation and has asked concerned departments to stay prepared to deal with any challenge.

In an emergency meeting of the officials chaired by Aditya Prasad Padhi, (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi presented the action points.

The has also directed the authorities to keep ready cyclone and flood shelters in coastal areas with all necessary emergency equipment and materials. Health and Family Welfare, and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Departments have also been asked to keep stock of essential medicines and in district headquarters.

According to an official statement, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Departments have also been asked to ensure the supply of drinking water as per the requirement in the marooned areas.

Sethi informed the meeting that the cyclone 'Fani,' currently over south-west adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean, would take shape of a very severe cyclonic storm by April 30 and further intensify to an extremely severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 2.

As per the available readings, the cyclone is shifting its original track and is coming closer to the coast. It was earlier predicted that the cyclone would move inside the sea.

Padhi said the number of Disaster (DRAF) units has been increased to 20 from 10 and all 20 units are now fully functional with necessary equipment. Twelve 12 units of NDRF team are also available in the state to respond to any emergency.

According to officials, there are 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters in the costal belt of Odisha. These shelters can accommodate about one million persons during cyclone and flood.

A total of 252 power boats in working condition have been placed with different District Collectors. The Fire Stations have also been equipped with necessary search and

The conditions of the sea are likely to be very rough along and off Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and south coasts till May 3. The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into deep sea in these coastal areas.

