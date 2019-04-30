Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM approaches ECI, wants polls to be postponed

Naveen Patnaik, the of Odisha, on Tuesday approached the (ECI) asking to postpone the polls in assembly constituency if Cyclone Fani hits the state.

"I am in to meet the regarding the postponement of the by elections of assembly seat in case the cyclone hits Odisha," told ANI.

The arrived in the capital to meet Sunil Arora, the and other officials of the poll body to discuss his concerns.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fani intensified into a 'severe cyclonic storm' on Monday evening and is headed towards the coast, where it may make a landfall.

Earlier in the day, Bishnupada Sethi, of said, "The IMD has predicted the cyclone is likely to hit coast in district on May 3 late evening. For search and rescue operations, we have alerted 20 units of Odisha Disaster and 12 units of Disaster Response Force are ready. "

District collectors of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khurda have been alerted and they have been taking stock of the situation.

