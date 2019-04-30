Two Congress leaders engage in verbal spat during election campaign

-
A video, in which Congress Lok Sabha candidate Badri Ram Jakhar and the party MLA Divya Maderna were seen involved in a verbal spat during the election campaign, has gone viral.
Jakhar, who is contesting from Pali parliamentary constituency, was campaigning in Osian Assembly constituency represented by Maderna.
During the gathering on April 26, party workers started protesting against Jakhar, which led to a verbal spat between the two Congress leaders.
In Osian, Maderna faction and Jakhar faction remained in confrontation against each other.
Polling in the parliamentary constituency was concluded on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
