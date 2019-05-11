Cyclone Fani: Officers hold review meeting, provide food in affected areas of Odisha

Information and Public Relations said that the government has provided enough to the cyclone-affected districts and

"We have given around 3500 quintals of in and districts. We are also providing free kitchens where people are coming and having their meal," said Information and Public Relations

Chief SAP also attended the crisis meeting under the chairmanship of PK Sinha. He discussed the state of telecom and power in the state which came to a standstill during the cyclone.

"There is a substantial improvement in the telecom situation. More gangs have reached and materials have also been moved. A definite roadmap has also been worked out for electrification," said

Special state level bankers committee also held a meeting to discuss the measures to be adopted by banks and companies in cyclone-affected areas.

It was resolved that banks will implement the master directions of RBI in affected areas. Banks were also asked to ensure that the existing loans get rescheduled and fresh loans extended to businesses affected by the cyclone.

companies were also asked to relax the document requirement and expedite the process of releasing the claims in affected areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)