Hyderabad Police arrests most wanted burglar

-
ALSO READ
Have been looking for you: Anushka tells 'doppelganger'
Hockey veteran Mukesh Kumar booked on charges of getting IA
We'll talk when time is right: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on #MeToo against Rajkumar Hirani
Telugu TV actress commits suicide in Hyderabad
UK police station burglar jailed for 16 months
-
A team of Hyderabad Police has arrested the most wanted house burglar, Nenavath Vinod Kumar alias Akhilesh Kumar.
"Gold ornaments weighing about 53.4 tulas, silver ornaments weighing about 1 kg, four laptops, one Honda Activa Bike, one Samsung TV, one Samsung Tab and Rs 41,000 in cash were recovered from his possession," Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said on Thursday.
Nenavath is a car driver by profession and is accused in 28 other cases based on which he went to jail twice in 2015 and 2017.
However, after being released from jail, he again committed burglary in January this year and was caught by police.
"The arrested accused along with seized property was handed over to SHO, Rein Bazar PS, for taking further action," the Commissioner said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU