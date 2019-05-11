PM Modi renews attack on K'taka CM Kumaraswamy over his comment on Army

renewed his attack on Karnataka Minister HD Kumaraswamy over the latter's comment on soldiers that "only people who cannot make a livelihood, join Army".

" made a person Minister whose father was the A few days ago, he said that only those who die of hunger, join the Army," PM said at a rally here on Friday.

He said, "You tell me - do mothers of send their sons to because they cannot feed their sons? Is it not an insult to the mothers and brave men of Himachal?"

While addressing a public rally in Madduru on April 11, Kumaraswamy had said, "Those who safeguard the borders are not children of rich people. They are children from poor families who cannot afford two square meals. However, here is a who politicises their ultimate sacrifice."

A video clip of Kumaraswamy's remark was later tweeted from the of

The Minister, however, denied having made any such comment and accused the BJP of distorting the original video.

"BJP is up to their old tricks again. They posted another edited video with false interpretation to malign me. I had said that not all who join defence forces are rich. The PM should not play with the lives of jawans to get votes. I never said that jawans are in the just for livelihood," he had tweeted.

The same video clip was referred by Prime Minister at a rally on April 12.

PM Modi had said: "You (Kumaraswamy) can't escape saying your statement was misinterpreted. You said what was there in your heart. It is such an insult to the armed forces of the country."

PM Modi at his rally in Mandi alleged that does not take pride in brave acts carried out by the armed forces personnel. "Entire country is proud of India's prowess but cannot digest it. They do not trust our brave sons," he said.

Modi accused the grand old party of abusing him for allowing the armed forces to conduct cross border operations.

He said: "In 2016, when brave sons of carried out a surgical strike, Congress namdar started abusing me, instead of After (Balakot) air strike, Congress namdar and his courtiers are engaged in abusing Modi."

"Do not forget that Congress and its 'mahamilavati' (highly adulterated) allies publicly called the chief a 'gali ka gunda'. They call a 'liar'," Modi added.

He also raised the 1984 Sikh riots issue to attack the Congress.

Modi said: "What Congress thinks about Sikh riots, it has expressed on TV yesterday. Congress said "Sikh danga hua to hua, Sikhon ka katl- hua to hua". This level of arrogance and insensitivity!"

Senior Congress on Thursday had said, "It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua)."

All four Lok Sabha seats of will go to polls in the last phase of seven-phase elections on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)