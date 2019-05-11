Complaints unfounded says Army over concerns raised by candidates on postal ballots

After receiving complaints regarding postal ballots, the has said that preliminary investigations have indicated that the complaints are unfounded.

This comes after (DEO) of Leh had received complaints from independent candidates and regarding postal ballots to be cast by service personnel.

"No specific instances have been mentioned in the complaints. However, these have been brought to the notice of the authorities who have been requested for sensitizing the concerned officers about the procedures prescribed in this regard by the Election Commission," Leh DEO has said in a statement.

In a further development, Defence PRO, also issued a statement asserting that the remains apolitical and will hold this core value in letter and spirit.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the complaints are unfounded and appear to have been made to tarnish the image of Army. In-depth investigation is on to ascertain the details in the most impartial manner. The army remains apolitical and we hold this core value in letter and spirit," read the statement by Defence PRO.

The matter is being investigated by a Major heading the Leh Sub Area of the Force.

Service voters belonging to defence and paramilitary forces have the option of either voting through postal ballots or through a proxy voter duly appointed by him/her.

There are roughly 30 lakh service voters including defence and paramilitary forces who (in many cases with families at family stations) have or will cast their votes through service voter facility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)