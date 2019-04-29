Cyclone Fani to intensify into severe storm

The Cyclone Fani, which has been strengthening in South East is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by this noon. Meteorology Department said it will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning. It is moving in a north westwards direction at a speed of 21 kilometres per hour.

The cyclone was earlier laying centred at 910 kilometres south-east of Chennai and 1090 km from Machilipattinam. It is expected to continue to travel in North West direction till Wednesday and then recurve to proceed in the north-northeast direction.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-north-eastwards gradually," the IMD said in a release on Monday.

Several places in will receive light to moderate rain today and on Tuesday and heavy rain in some areas.

Few coastal places in north and south are likely to have light to moderate showers for the next two days.

Parts of coastal Odisha are predicted to get moderate rainfall on Thursday and heavy rainfall the following day.

Sea conditions are likely to be very rough off the coast of Puducherry, and South Fishermen have thus been cautioned against venturing into sea during the rough

