Odisha: Fed up with govt. promises, villagers contribute money to build their own road

When there is a will, there is a way! The residents of a village under Ambapadar in Odisha's Kalahandi, who have been waiting for the government to build a road in their village for years, have now taken on the stupendous task of constructing the road themselves by contributing money.

After repeated requests made to the administration and the government since years for the construction of a new road that fell on deaf ears, the residents of the village themselves decided to construct the road by contributing money.

According to the villagers, they were waiting for a properly constructed 3-kilometer road since independence.

The villagers claimed that they approached concerned administration several times with their demand but to no avail.

One of the villagers said that the residents donated Rs 3000 each for the construction of a road.

"Whenever we complain about roads to administration we are told how can your village have facilities when the block doesn't have? Hence, we contributed money among ourselves for the construction of the road. We brought a JCB machine for the construction of road," a villager told ANI.

Another villager said, "During elections, political leaders come to us for votes and promise to make efforts for the road construction but after polls if forget it."

The road that villagers are repairing is the road that leads from inside the village and connects with the main road.

