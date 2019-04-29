JUST IN
UP Police busts gang involved in cellphone theft cases

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in mobiles theft cases.

"Three robbers who used to loot mobile phones were arrested from Ayodhya on Sunday. Several complaints were registered against them in various police stations of the district," police said.

Police have also recovered 27 cell phones and three bikes from them.

A case of theft has been registered and further investigation is underway.

