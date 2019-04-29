UP Police busts gang involved in cellphone theft cases

The Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in mobiles theft cases.

"Three robbers who used to loot were arrested from Ayodhya on Sunday. Several complaints were registered against them in various police stations of the district," police said.

Police have also recovered 27 and three bikes from them.

A case of theft has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)