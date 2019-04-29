Manipur: Two boats capsize, houses damaged after thunderstorm hit Kamjong

-
Two boats capsized and several trees were uprooted due to strong winds and thunderstorm that hit Chadong in Kamjong district on Sunday.
Hundreds of houses were also damaged by a gale which swept across the state. So far no loss of life has been reported.
Further details are awaited.
This is the third time in the month that Manipur has been hit by heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms that claimed at least three lives.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
