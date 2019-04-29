JUST IN
Business Standard

Manipur: Two boats capsize, houses damaged after thunderstorm hit Kamjong

ANI  |  Politics 

Two boats capsized and several trees were uprooted due to strong winds and thunderstorm that hit Chadong in Kamjong district on Sunday.

Hundreds of houses were also damaged by a gale which swept across the state. So far no loss of life has been reported.

Further details are awaited.

This is the third time in the month that Manipur has been hit by heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms that claimed at least three lives.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 01:45 IST

