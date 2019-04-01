JUST IN
Business Standard

DA case: SC judge recuses from hearing

ANI  |  General News 

Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre on Monday recused himself from hearing a CBI plea in the disproportionate assets (DA) case against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The Bench headed by Justice Sapre said the matter will be placed before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for the constitution of an appropriate bench to hear the case.

The CBI had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a clarification on the nature of consent granted by Himachal Pradesh to the agency regarding the investigation of offences in the state.

The agency had challenged a limited part of the Delhi High Court's order in which it questioned the procedure followed during the investigation with regard to the state's consent.

The High Court had said the consent of state issue would be adjudicated by the trial court.

The Delhi High Court refused to stay a trial court order to frame charges against the Congress leader and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets over Rs 10 crore. The court had also rejected their contention that the FIR against them in the case was a result of "political vendetta".

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 16:49 IST

