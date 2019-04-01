Robert Vadra, Manoj Arora get anticipatory bail

A here on Monday granted to and his close in the case against them.

while granting to the duo directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 5 lakh each and surety of like amount.

Furthermore, the court imposed bail conditions on both of them, whereby the duo cannot leave the country without permission. They will have to join the investigation when called upon by the authorities, the court stated.

The court also ordered that the accused persons shall not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

In the previous hearing on Thursday, the (ED) had sought custodial interrogation of Vadra in connection with the case.

ED told a that Vadra was harassing the investigative agency and countered his claims of "political witch hunt" and harassment during the hearing of the pleas of Vadra and his associate.

"Harassment is being caused by We say let him come and join the investigation. It is held in camera and he comes for the sessions accompanied by many people including his wife and then he claims that he is 'hounded and harassed' to subserve political ends. Vadra is attempting to over-awe the system," said (SPP) DP on behalf of the ED.

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Vadra, the brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, and his who are being probed by the ED in the case.

ED showed the money trail of the property in question. "Property was bought by through his company The property was then sold to for 1.9 million pounds through share purchase. Later, the renovation was carried out with 65 thousand pounds. It was later sold for the same amount despite renovations by CC through his company The money later returned to Syntac, thus a round trip was established," SPP told the court.

The agency also showed a mail trail between the accused allegedly discussing the property. "Vipul Beriwala, and are main players in the scam and whatever they are talking about clearly shows that the discussion of the They were then in UK itself," SPP said in the court.

