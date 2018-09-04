Dabholkar murder accused in CBI custody till Sep 10

A session court here on Tuesday sent Sharad Kalaskar, an accused in murder case, to the (CBI) custody till September 10.

The CBI, however, had asked for a 14-day custody of Kalaskar to investigate the murder case. CBI in his argument said, "He is one of the shooters who fired two bullets at Dr. He is involved in various activities. is an expert in weapon handling. We demand 14 days custody."

countered that CBI's demand of Kalaskar's custody was not warranted. "The 14-day custody of was not at all warranted. In remand application, their arguments were vague that Kalaskar was an expert in firearm training. There was no specific argument," said the

Dabholkar, the of (MANS), was shot dead on August 20, 2013, by bike-borne assailants, while he was returning home from a morning walk.

