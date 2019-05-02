Dabur India's FMCG business up 13 pc backed by 11 pc volume growth

Ltd said on Thursday its consolidated revenue for the 2018-19 financial year stood at Rs 8,533 crore, up over 10 per cent from Rs 7,748 crore a year earlier.

The consolidated net profit marked 6.5 per cent growth to Rs 1,446 crore as against Rs 1,358 crore in the previous fiscal.

The gradual recovery of the domestic market was temporarily impacted by adverse liquidity conditions and the agrarian crisis -- particularly towards the end of the financial year, said company's CEO,

"Our demonstrated resilience and continued to report a steady growth with strong market share gains in key highly competitive categories. Dabur's domestic FMCG recorded a growth of 13 per cent in 2018-19," he said.

The performance of Dabur's international was, however, relatively muted due to a challenging macroeconomic environment, said Malhotra.

The demand slowdown towards the end of the fiscal year due to the liquidity issues and a prolonged winter season in north led to ending the fourth quarter of 2018-19 with consolidated revenue growth of 4.7 per cent at Rs 2,128 crore from Rs 2,033 crore a year earlier.

The company ended Q4 2018-19 with a consolidated net profit of Rs 370 crore. Net profit was impacted by one-off exceptional charges. The standalone net profit marked 17.2 per cent growth to Rs 414.3 crore.

The board of directors has proposed a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, aggregating to Rs 319.41 crore including dividend tax, said Dabur's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)