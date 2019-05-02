Greenlight Planet India has been certified a 'Great Place to Work'

Greenlight Planet India, an organisation that designs, distributes and finances products was recognized on the Great Place to Work (r) Institute's 2019 list of great workplaces in The designation was assessed on five parameters of creating and sustaining a high trust, high-performance culture

Great Place to Work (r) is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures, and it has been conducting pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years.

is to deliver to the 1.2 billion people still living without reliable access to around the world. "We are absolutely excited to receive this accreditation from Great Places to Work. One of the most compelling characteristics of Greenlight Planet is that we place our social mission at the core of everything we do. We seek employees who are passionate about making a difference in the world," said Vinod Krishna Kumar, at Greenlight Planet on receiving this recognition.

More than 1,100 motivated, passionate Greenlighters across eight countries follow the Greenlight way, the company's corporate values, which include the principles of integrity, imagineering, excellence, leadership, partnership, humility, inclusivity, and passion to serve off-grid families. "We take pride in the work we do and with an open culture and motivated workforce, we remain agile enough to keep up with a dynamic, fast growing global marketplace," said Kumar.

