Diplo didn't think Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding was serious

When and Turner tied the they took everyone by surprise. So much so that, their friend DJ thought that the wedding wasn't real.

The 40-year-old DJ said that he had no idea that the wedding nuptials were legit, reported E! News.

told during a radio interview on Monday, "I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I really didn't know it was going on."

explained that he was hanging out with after when it happened and there were "mad people with cameras."

"I didn't know I was like the only person recording this thing," he said.

"There was a story that came out that he was like mad about me. He called me today to apologize," said.

"Guess I'm ruining it now because I was going to continue to have beef with him. Pay attention to me and Jonas' beef because I'm coming for him," the DJ added.

Diplo's comments come days after and Turner unexpectedly tied the last month in after

One of the reasons that the world found out about the wedding was because of the famed DJ, who shared it live on his Story as an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony.

Since then, the newlyweds have made headlines with comments on the matter. Jonas said during a radio interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, "Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old...We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous."

While Turner told NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit she thought that it was funny, but also would have kept the wedding under wraps if it had not gotten out on Diplo's feed.

Jonas and Turner are all set to tie the in a second wedding this summer in

"Joe and want to have a huge party," a source told of the upcoming party.

"The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and the are expected to take the stage," the source added.

Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre- event. They made their relationship by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged.

