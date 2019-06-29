Kit Harington, Rose Leslie celebrated 1st wedding anniversary after he checked out of treatment: Source

The 'Games of Thrones' star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie celebrated their first wedding anniversary after Harington came back from wellness center where he was undergoing treatment for 'personal issues', a source told People.

According to the source, the pair who have been married for just over a year, "were together in England for their wedding anniversary," which took place on June 23.

"The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends. Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London," the source said.

"While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy," the source added.

Harington's representative confirmed that ahead of the series finale of 'Game of Thrones', the actor decided to "utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

"For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow and fully inhabited this intense character. The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school," the source said.

"Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself -- to just be Kit," the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)