Shay Mitchell announces she is expecting!

Actor Shay Mitchell who welcomed the New Year by opening about suffering a miscarriage, is soon going to be a mother!

The 32-year old couldn't hide her excitement and announced the happy news on Instagram with an expressive picture flashing her baby bump.

"Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" Mitchell captioned the picture.

Not restricting herself to just sharing a picture, the actor posted a clip of her revealing about her pregnancy on her Youtube channel where she also gave a glimpse of her baby through an ultrasound.

"I didn't want to come out on social media so early on," Mitchell can be heard saying.

She adds, "Months of hiding, it's been a really lonely journey."

Highlighting the other side of being pregnant, Mitchell says, "I think pregnancy is awesome for most parts but it's also really lonely."

"It didn't feel right to just put up a photo and be like 'I'm pregnant' and have people just think that everything has been peaches and rainbows. This is real life and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time," Mitchell narrates in the clip.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' opened up in January and shared the ups and downs of her life and yet welcomed 2019 with a positive message on Twitter which read, "Here we go 2019, I am so, so ready for you."

On the work front, Mitchell was last seen in a 2018 horror film 'The Possession of Hannah Grace' and Netflix psychological-thriller show 'YOU'.

