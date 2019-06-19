Dana White reveals Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise may have a fight

Following the incident when Singer-songwriter took the Internet by storm when he challenged American for a fight in the UFC octagon, Dana White, said their fight could happen if they are interested.

The 'Let Me Love You' shocked fans when he took to to challenge Cruise for a fight, where he also tagged

"I wanna challenge to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?" he tweeted.

In an interview with TMZ, revealed that he had people telling in on phone call that both the celebs are interested in the bout.

"I'm gonna tell you something interesting... Lots of people will talk about fighting somebody in the UFC or something like that. Whether it's players or celebrities, it happens a lot. I saw it like everybody else did and didn't pay too much attention to it," White explained.

"I'm not going to say any names, but I'm going to tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who said that they really do want to do this fight and they believe would do the fight. I told them, 'I'll tell you this if that's true... If that's true, and everybody involved in this thing wants to do it, we can talk," he added.

However, Cruise has not responded to the tweet yet, whereas Bieber previously confessed that he was only kidding around when he posted it.

"It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes," Bieber told

"I think he would probably whoop my a** in a fight. He's got that dad strength," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)