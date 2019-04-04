Conor Mcgregor takes U-turn on retirement, yet again

MMA star once again made a U-turn on his retirement, which he had announced just two weeks ago.

"I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds. All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon," the 30-year old wrote on just days after he announced his retirement on the

.

Earlier on March 26, the Irish fighter had tweeted that he is retiring from "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Art" today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!" the tweet read.

Observers had already predicted that the fighter will quash the decision of his retirement because Mcgregor did the same in April 2016, when he announced to 'retire young' and tweeted: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later." But he continued with his career.

As of now, Mcgregor is serving a six-month suspension, which will end on April 6, for his October post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.

