Dark Mode may not be actually helping our eyes

Dark Mode is in. A lot of apps and are offering users the option to turn their displays and app interfaces in black, promising less consumption of the battery, and lesser strain on the eyes.

However, the dark mode may not be actually better for our eyes. As Cheddar explains, human eyes are 26 per cent worse at reading when it comes to the dark mode. This does not imply that dark mode is unhealthy for the eyes, but that users need to apply the dark mode when necessary.

For instance, the dark mode works better if you have to watch videos which do not require you to focus on the text. On the other hand, the light mode is well-suited when it comes to focused reading as it offers the right contrast.

