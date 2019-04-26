JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon considering one-day free delivery option for Prime members

ANI  |  Others 

Amazon Prime members will be able to receive their online orders in less than two days as the company is mulling over a new delivery model.

Currently, Prime users have to pay extra if they want one-day delivery. The new model will reduce the delivery time from two whole days to one-day shipping at no extra cost, Mashable reports.

The announcement arrives on the heels of Amazon's first quarter earnings call, during which the e-commerce giant reported that its sales went up 17 per cent to USD 59.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 23:08 IST

