Google Pixel 3a leaks in faint lavender colour

Ahead of the official unveiling at the I/O 2019, the 3a continues to show up in leaks. In the latest, a somewhat purple coloured variant of the mid-range has been

Serial tipster tweeted a picture of the 3a in a color that has purple undertones. It features a yellow button on the side. The latest colour adds to the previously leaked black and white variants.

The 3a is going to be Google's budget offering. It is expected to be available in two display sizes- 5.6-inch and 6-inch. It is likely to include 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 3,000mAh battery, and 12-megapixel rear camera. Importantly, the Pixel 3a will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)