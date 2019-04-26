Nintendo Switch owners play Super Smash Bros

-
Nintendo Switch owners have access to plenty of popular titles, but which games do they most commonly play on their first day with the console? The company decided to find out.
In its March 2019 Financial Results Briefing, Nintendo revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the first game Switch owners play on their consoles between January and March. The second most played title is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, followed by Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee!
Nintendo also revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reached 13.81 million worldwide sales in just four months of its release.
