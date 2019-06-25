Darvesh Yadav murder: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking CBI inquiry

The on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking enquiry by the (CBI) into the murder of Darvesh Yadav, the of the Bar Council, who was shot dead by another in the premises of district court.

A vacation bench comprising Justice and Justice B R Gavai was hearing a petition filed by seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter and compensation for the family of the deceased.

The apex court, while rejecting the lawyer's plea, granted her the liberty to approach "The prayers primarily deal with one specific incident for which you have to approach Is the High Court powerless to deal with this issue?" the court asked.

The bench said the petitioner can file a separate petition in the for her prayers where she had sought directions to the of (BCI).

Kaul had sought direction to the BCI to formulate a scheme towards social security measures for lady advocates in state bar councils.

"There is no social security provided to the advocates either by bar councils or bar associations," the plea submitted.

Kaul further sought direction to the government to update about the progress of investigation in the aforesaid. " and of must pay the family of deceased a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs," the plea added.

Kaul contended that gender disparity cannot be overlooked in the legal profession and safety and security ought to be made the first priority.

Yadav was shot dead by a person identified as Manish. The latter fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her at the court premises.

