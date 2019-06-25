Maharashtra: Govt increases monthly remuneration for freedom fighters

government increased the monthly remuneration for all the here on Tuesday.

Quoting the Devendra Fadnavis, CMO tweeted: "State Govt has increased monthly remuneration for all freedom fighters, be it for India's freedom struggle, Goa Mukti Sangram or Marathwada Mukti Sangram. We salute and remember all the heroes for gifting us this day."

In another tweet, CMO, while quoting Fadnavis, also announced pension for Misabandis.

"We are also giving pension to Misabandis. We feel that it is not only financial assistance but a matter of respect for their role in preserving values of Indian Democracy. We will ask all Collectors to expedite all pending cases," the tweet read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)