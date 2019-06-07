Day after checkpost ambush, 14 terrorists killed in Egypt

A day after eight police personnel died in a checkpost attack in province, security forces have killed 14 suspected terrorists in city during a raid, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, eight policemen had lost their lives after terrorists attacked a checkpoint south of Five terrorists were shot dead in the operation while the remaining fled the spot, reported.

The Islamic State terror group had later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The ministry said that security forces later found the suspected terrorists at an abandoned house in and killed all of them.

Since 2013, the Peninsula has remained the epicentre of terrorism and insurgency when the ousted the country's first democratically elected leader, Mohamed Morsi, in a coup d'etat.

