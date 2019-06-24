DCW issues notice to Labour Department on Placement Agency Bill

The Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Labour Department seeking status of Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill which is aimed at regulating placement agencies that supply domestic workers. It has directed the Labour Department to submit the information by July 1.

In a letter directed to the Commissioner of Labour Department, said that the capital has become a hub of human trafficking.

"Unregulated private placement agencies functioning in play a major role in the trafficking of young women, especially minors," the letter stated.

Malliwal further said that her Commission has been actively advocating for a to curb these illegal activities and have a definite regulatory framework for the regulation of placement agencies.

"In September 2018, the government of NCT of Delhi had informed the that the bill was under consideration and would be introduced in the shortly. It has, however, not been introduced in the Assembly and there appears to have been no significant progress in the matter," the letter stated.

The also added that a delay in passing the Bill is leading to countless girls falling in the trap of the placement agencies.

Expressing concern over the matter, she sought a detailed timeline by which the Bill will be introduced in the along with the details of steps taken by the government to regulate such agencies in the capital.

