Death toll due to AES reaches 128 in Bihar

The death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) reached 128 in on Wednesday according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Principal Secretary of Bihar, Sanjay Kumar, however, said all doctors are aware of the proper course of treatment and are following it to ensure there is no further loss of lives.

"The line of treatment is clear and it is being provided as per the same, in the last two days, there is a decrease in the number of admissions. Yesterday, we deputed eight pediatric doctors in the and the is also sending a team of 15 personnel including 5 doctors," Sanjay said.

He added that doctors and trained medical staff have been deputed to the affected areas to ensure proper treatment is given to the patients.

On reports that there is a scarcity of medicine, he said, "There is no dearth of medicines and it will be ensured that if any such reports come, immediate supply will be provided."

Sanjay also talked about the total number of deaths due to heatstroke in the state, he said, "We have issued advisories to people to avoid getting affected by heatstrokes. A total of 1195 people across the state have been admitted to a hospital due to heatstroke, out of which 142 have lost their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)