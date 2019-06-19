There should be no recurrence of spurious liquor incidents like Barabanki: Yogi to officials

warned excise department officials that there should be no recurrence of spurious liquor incidents like in a review meeting held at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Excise department officials were directed to collaborate with local police and administration and act against those found responsible for the adulteration of liquor and also to investigate the cause of the incident, whether the adulteration with a motive for profit or to defame the government and create chaos.

CM also said that local police stations are responsible to check all liquor shops. Excise department was asked to install Point Of Sale machines at all liquor shops. Also, checks will be made whether liquor shops are in compliance with fixed distance rules to ensure that liquor shops are not in public places.

Last month, Barabanki's had confirmed that 18 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in the district. The main accused, was arrested after an encounter by the police.

