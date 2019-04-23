Death toll in Sri Lanka blasts rises to 310, 40 suspects arrested

At least 310 people have lost their lives in the multiple bomb blasts that rocked during celebrations, police said on Tuesday.

media SP told that 40 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks. The suspects have been sent to custody and all of them are Sri Lankan nationals.

Sri Lankan will meet foreign envoys and high commissioners and will brief them on the bombings and seek international assistance, according to the country's defence ministry.

"The intelligence agencies have reported that there were international organisations behind these acts of local terrorists. Hence, it has been decided to seek international assistance for investigations," a statement from the ministry said.

As marked national mourning today, said that the entire nation mourned the "senseless loss of innocent lives" lost in the multiple blasts.

"I would like to thank the military and police forces, the medical personnel and all those who have worked bravely and tirelessly without concern for their own safety, to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. It is imperative that we remain unified as Sri Lankans in the face of this unspeakable tragedy," Wickremesinghe wrote on his handle.

In the aftermath of the bombings, is in a state of emergency. All schools across the country have been shut till Wednesday, while the authorities are continuing their search and rescue operations.

On April 21, eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Sunday. Out of the deceased, around 31 people have been identified as foreigners.

Among those, eight Indians have been identified dead in the bombings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)