Guaido's ambassadors to visit Colombia

Representatives of Venezuela's self-declared interim President Juan Guaido will visit Colombia on April 27 to hold talks with the country's Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo.
"On Saturday Juan Guaido's ambassadors will meet in Colombia, and I will have the honour to open the meeting," TASS quoted Trujillo as saying.
Venezuela is facing political crisis since January 23 when National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's acting president. However, Venezuela's elected President Nicolas Maduro, who has been accused of rigging the 2018 elections, blamed Guaido of attempting coup with the help of the United States and Colombia.
The embattled President continues to hold on to his post and enjoys the Venezuelan military's support.
While countries like US, UK, France and Japan recognise Guaido as the interim President, China, Russia, and other countries have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.
Maduro, dismissing claims of a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, has blocked all aid from entering the country. In fact, he believes that the crisis is a premise for the United States to lead a coup to dethrone him as the President of Venezuela. He blocked all major highways with neighbouring countries like Colombia to ensure that aid does not enter the South American nation.
Last month, Violent clashes erupted when a group of supporters, mobilised by Guaido, tried bringing in aid into Venezuela from Colombia and Brazil- a move which was met with a violent response from Venezuelan law enforcement who have pledged their allegiance to Maduro in the political crisis.
